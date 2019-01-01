Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF), Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Canoe EIT Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Canoe EIT Income Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on November 15, 2018.
