Canoe EIT Income Fund
(OTC:ENDTF)
11.0221
0.1521[1.40%]
At close: May 27
10.50
-0.5221[-4.74%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF), Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Canoe EIT Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.9270

Last Dividend

Oct 22, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Canoe EIT Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canoe EIT Income Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on November 15, 2018.

