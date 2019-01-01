QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.99 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
144.2K/326.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
299.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
296.4M
Outstanding
enCore Energy Corp together with its subsidiary, is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company holds the Marquez project in New Mexico as well as the dominant land position in Arizona with additional other properties in Utah and Wyoming. The firm also owns or has access to North American and global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, and Rancher's Exploration databases in addition to a collection of geophysical data for the high-grade Northern Arizona Breccia Pipe District.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

enCore Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy enCore Energy (ENCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of enCore Energy (OTCQB: ENCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are enCore Energy's (ENCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for enCore Energy.

Q

What is the target price for enCore Energy (ENCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for enCore Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for enCore Energy (ENCUF)?

A

The stock price for enCore Energy (OTCQB: ENCUF) is $1.01 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does enCore Energy (ENCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for enCore Energy.

Q

When is enCore Energy (OTCQB:ENCUF) reporting earnings?

A

enCore Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is enCore Energy (ENCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for enCore Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does enCore Energy (ENCUF) operate in?

A

enCore Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.