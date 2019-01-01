ñol

enCore Energy
(OTCQB:ENCUD)
$3.22
-0.03[-0.92%]
Last update: 1:05PM
enCore Energy Stock (OTC:ENCUD), Quotes and News Summary

enCore Energy Stock (OTC: ENCUD)

enCore Energy Corp together with its subsidiary, is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company holds the Marquez project in New Mexico as well as the dominant land position in Arizona with additional other properties in Utah and Wyoming. The firm also owns or has access to North American and global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, and Rancher's Exploration databases in addition to a collection of geophysical data for the high-grade Northern Arizona Breccia Pipe District.
enCore Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy enCore Energy (ENCUD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of enCore Energy (OTCQB: ENCUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are enCore Energy's (ENCUD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for enCore Energy.

Q
What is the target price for enCore Energy (ENCUD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for enCore Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for enCore Energy (ENCUD)?
A

The stock price for enCore Energy (OTCQB: ENCUD) is $3.22 last updated Today at September 15, 2022, 5:05 PM UTC.

Q
Does enCore Energy (ENCUD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for enCore Energy.

Q
When is enCore Energy (OTCQB:ENCUD) reporting earnings?
A

enCore Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is enCore Energy (ENCUD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for enCore Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does enCore Energy (ENCUD) operate in?
A

enCore Energy is in the Energy sector and Uranium industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.