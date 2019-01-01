ENBRIDGE INC RE PRF SER 7 by Enbridge Inc. Stock (OTC:ENBRF), Dividends

ENBRIDGE INC RE PRF SER 7 by Enbridge Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ENBRIDGE INC RE PRF SER 7 by Enbridge Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.