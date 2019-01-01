ñol

Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078
(NYSE:ENBA)
25.13
0.07[0.28%]
At close: May 27
25.15
0.0200[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT

Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (NYSE:ENBA), Dividends

Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (ENBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078.

Q
What date did I need to own Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (ENBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078.

Q
How much per share is the next Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (ENBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (NYSE:ENBA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enbridge Inc 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078.

