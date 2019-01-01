ñol

Enad Glb 7
(OTCPK:ENADF)
1.65
00
At close: May 16
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.65 - 11.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 88.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 8K
Mkt Cap146.2M
P/E17.5
50d Avg. Price1.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Enad Glb 7 (OTC:ENADF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enad Glb 7 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$456M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Enad Glb 7 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Enad Glb 7 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Enad Glb 7 (OTCPK:ENADF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Enad Glb 7

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enad Glb 7 (OTCPK:ENADF)?
A

There are no earnings for Enad Glb 7

Q
What were Enad Glb 7’s (OTCPK:ENADF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Enad Glb 7

