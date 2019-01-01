ñol

Euromoney Instl Investor
(OTCPK:EMYIF)
12.40
00
At close: Apr 7
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.05 - 12.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 109.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E84.23
50d Avg. Price12.4
Div / Yield0.25/1.98%
Payout Ratio146.15
EPS-
Total Float-

Euromoney Instl Investor (OTC:EMYIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Euromoney Instl Investor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Euromoney Instl Investor using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Euromoney Instl Investor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Euromoney Instl Investor (OTCPK:EMYIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Euromoney Instl Investor

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Euromoney Instl Investor (OTCPK:EMYIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Euromoney Instl Investor

Q
What were Euromoney Instl Investor’s (OTCPK:EMYIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Euromoney Instl Investor

