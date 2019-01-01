Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is a British information and media company that focuses on global financial markets and communities. It operates through three main segments, including asset management; pricing and data and market intelligence. The asset management and data and market intelligence segments combined generate the largest portion of the revenue, primarily from subscriptions of the research and data published by the company. The company operates globally, with the main focus on the United Kingdom and North America, where the majority of revenue is generated.