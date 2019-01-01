ñol

Eros Media World
(NYSE:EMWP)
2.96
-1.03[-25.81%]
Last update: 3:23PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.95 - 3.91
52 Week High/Low2.74 - 4.25
Open / Close3.81 / -
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 19M
Vol / Avg.252.3K / 405.6K
Mkt Cap56.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.53
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-69.7
Total Float16.8M

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eros Media World reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 1

EPS

$-0.270

Quarterly Revenue

$144.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eros Media World using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Eros Media World Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) reporting earnings?
A

Eros Media World (EMWP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 1, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Q
What were Eros Media World’s (NYSE:EMWP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $52.7M, which missed the estimate of $67.3M.

