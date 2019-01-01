PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk is an Indonesian integrated group involved in three business divisions, Media, Solutions, and Others. The Media division operates three television channels: SCTV, Indosiar, and O Channel. Indosiar is a national free to air television channel in Indonesia. The O Channel provides free-to-air lifestyle and entertainment programming for the capital. Its Solutions division offers infrastructure and services in information, communication services, telecommunication industry, banking, and retail payment. The others represent connectivity include internet service provision, pay-TV service, and wireless broadband service. It derives maximum revenue from the Solutions segment.