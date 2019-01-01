QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.88
Shares
60.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk is an Indonesian integrated group involved in three business divisions, Media, Solutions, and Others. The Media division operates three television channels: SCTV, Indosiar, and O Channel. Indosiar is a national free to air television channel in Indonesia. The O Channel provides free-to-air lifestyle and entertainment programming for the capital. Its Solutions division offers infrastructure and services in information, communication services, telecommunication industry, banking, and retail payment. The others represent connectivity include internet service provision, pay-TV service, and wireless broadband service. It derives maximum revenue from the Solutions segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elang Mahkota Teknologi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elang Mahkota Teknologi (OTCPK: EMTKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elang Mahkota Teknologi's (EMTKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elang Mahkota Teknologi.

Q

What is the target price for Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elang Mahkota Teknologi

Q

Current Stock Price for Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF)?

A

The stock price for Elang Mahkota Teknologi (OTCPK: EMTKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elang Mahkota Teknologi.

Q

When is Elang Mahkota Teknologi (OTCPK:EMTKF) reporting earnings?

A

Elang Mahkota Teknologi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elang Mahkota Teknologi.

Q

What sector and industry does Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTKF) operate in?

A

Elang Mahkota Teknologi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.