There is no Press for this Ticker
Emmerson PLC is a potash development company. The company focused on the development of the Khemisset Potash Project in Northern Morocco.

Emmerson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emmerson (EMSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emmerson (OTCPK: EMSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emmerson's (EMSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emmerson.

Q

What is the target price for Emmerson (EMSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emmerson

Q

Current Stock Price for Emmerson (EMSNF)?

A

The stock price for Emmerson (OTCPK: EMSNF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Dec 03 2020 15:22:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emmerson (EMSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emmerson.

Q

When is Emmerson (OTCPK:EMSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Emmerson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emmerson (EMSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emmerson.

Q

What sector and industry does Emmerson (EMSNF) operate in?

A

Emmerson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.