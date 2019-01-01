QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
208.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-18.36
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
eMARINE Global Inc is a South Korea based maritime information and communications technology provider. The group is organized into two divisions maritime information and communications technology division and shipbuilding information and communications division. Its products include hardware and software products such as Electronic Chart Display & Information System; Smart Ship solutions; distribution of overseas solutions; and Aids to Navigation management solutions.


eMARINE Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eMARINE Global (EMRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eMARINE Global (OTCEM: EMRN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are eMARINE Global's (EMRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eMARINE Global.

Q

What is the target price for eMARINE Global (EMRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eMARINE Global

Q

Current Stock Price for eMARINE Global (EMRN)?

A

The stock price for eMARINE Global (OTCEM: EMRN) is $0.009 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:10:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does eMARINE Global (EMRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eMARINE Global.

Q

When is eMARINE Global (OTCEM:EMRN) reporting earnings?

A

eMARINE Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eMARINE Global (EMRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eMARINE Global.

Q

What sector and industry does eMARINE Global (EMRN) operate in?

A

eMARINE Global is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.