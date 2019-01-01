QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emerging Holdings Inc focuses on biological green-technology research and service. Currently, its main operation is revolving around the germplasm innovation of hemp to develop and distribute hemp products and services.

Emerging Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerging Hldgs (EMRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerging Hldgs (OTCPK: EMRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerging Hldgs's (EMRH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emerging Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Emerging Hldgs (EMRH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emerging Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerging Hldgs (EMRH)?

A

The stock price for Emerging Hldgs (OTCPK: EMRH) is $0.1 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:50:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emerging Hldgs (EMRH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emerging Hldgs.

Q

When is Emerging Hldgs (OTCPK:EMRH) reporting earnings?

A

Emerging Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emerging Hldgs (EMRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerging Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerging Hldgs (EMRH) operate in?

A

Emerging Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.