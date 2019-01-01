QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Empowered Products Inc and Subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, sale, and distribution of personal care products, principally throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers a line of products, including topical gels, lotions, and oils, designed to enhance a person's sex life and make people feel good about their sexual health in general. It has 12 formulated skin lubricants sold under PINK for Women and GUN OIL for Men trademarks.

Empowered Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empowered Products (EMPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empowered Products (OTCEM: EMPO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Empowered Products's (EMPO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empowered Products.

Q

What is the target price for Empowered Products (EMPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empowered Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Empowered Products (EMPO)?

A

The stock price for Empowered Products (OTCEM: EMPO) is $0.0021 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:04:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Empowered Products (EMPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowered Products.

Q

When is Empowered Products (OTCEM:EMPO) reporting earnings?

A

Empowered Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empowered Products (EMPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empowered Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Empowered Products (EMPO) operate in?

A

Empowered Products is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.