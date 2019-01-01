Empowered Products Inc and Subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, sale, and distribution of personal care products, principally throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers a line of products, including topical gels, lotions, and oils, designed to enhance a person's sex life and make people feel good about their sexual health in general. It has 12 formulated skin lubricants sold under PINK for Women and GUN OIL for Men trademarks.