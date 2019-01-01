Elementis PLC manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and coatings. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type: personal care, coatings, talc, chromium, and energy. These segments produce chemical modifiers and additives for their respective products and services, which include anti-perspirants, decorative and industrial coatings, plastics, chrome metal finishing, and oil and gas drilling. The majority of Elementis' revenue comes from North America, and coatings are the company's largest segment.