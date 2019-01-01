ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eastman Chemical
(NYSE:EMN)
109.60
1.63[1.51%]
At close: May 27
109.63
0.0300[0.03%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low108.36 - 109.84
52 Week High/Low98.24 - 130.47
Open / Close108.48 / 109.63
Float / Outstanding112.2M / 128.9M
Vol / Avg.816K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap14.1B
P/E18.09
50d Avg. Price107.1
Div / Yield3.04/2.77%
Payout Ratio47.85
EPS1.82
Total Float112.2M

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Key Statistics

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19B
Trailing P/E
18.09
Forward P/E
11.01
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.32
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.38
Price / Book (mrq)
2.4
Price / EBITDA
8.54
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.94
Earnings Yield
5.53%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
45.72
Tangible Book value per share
7.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.8B
Total Assets
15.8B
Total Liabilities
9.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.14
Gross Margin
20.27%
Net Margin
8.66%
EBIT Margin
12.31%
EBITDA Margin
16.76%
Operating Margin
10.65%