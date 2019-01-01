QQQ
OKYO Pharma Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory eye diseases and chronic pain. It offers solutions on various diseases such as Dry Eye Disease, Non-infectious Anterior Uveitis, Allergenic Conjunctivitis, Chronic Pain, and Ocular Pain.

OKYO Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy OKYO Pharma (EMMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OKYO Pharma (OTCQB: EMMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OKYO Pharma's (EMMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OKYO Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for OKYO Pharma (EMMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OKYO Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for OKYO Pharma (EMMLF)?

A

The stock price for OKYO Pharma (OTCQB: EMMLF) is $0.079 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:24:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OKYO Pharma (EMMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OKYO Pharma.

Q

When is OKYO Pharma (OTCQB:EMMLF) reporting earnings?

A

OKYO Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OKYO Pharma (EMMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OKYO Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does OKYO Pharma (EMMLF) operate in?

A

OKYO Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.