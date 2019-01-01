EM Systems Co (OTC:EMKAF), Quotes and News Summary

EM Systems Co Ltd is a Japan-based company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the development, sales, and maintenance of computer software for medical business. It operates its business in three divisions Dispensing system business develops and sells systems for pharmacies. Medical system business develops and sells medical office processing computer system for medical institutions, mainly clinics, and provides supplementary supply and maintenance service. Other business division develops, sell and maintain maintenance service for medical care nursing collaboration solutions and systems for nursing care service providers.