EM Systems Co (OTC:EMKAF), Quotes and News Summary

EM Systems Co (OTC: EMKAF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap605.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS13.4
Total Float-
EM Systems Co Ltd is a Japan-based company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the development, sales, and maintenance of computer software for medical business. It operates its business in three divisions Dispensing system business develops and sells systems for pharmacies. Medical system business develops and sells medical office processing computer system for medical institutions, mainly clinics, and provides supplementary supply and maintenance service. Other business division develops, sell and maintain maintenance service for medical care nursing collaboration solutions and systems for nursing care service providers.
EM Systems Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy EM Systems Co (EMKAF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of EM Systems Co (OTCGM: EMKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are EM Systems Co's (EMKAF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for EM Systems Co.

Q
What is the target price for EM Systems Co (EMKAF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for EM Systems Co

Q
Current Stock Price for EM Systems Co (EMKAF)?
A

The stock price for EM Systems Co (OTCGM: EMKAF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does EM Systems Co (EMKAF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EM Systems Co.

Q
When is EM Systems Co (OTCGM:EMKAF) reporting earnings?
A

EM Systems Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is EM Systems Co (EMKAF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for EM Systems Co.

Q
What sector and industry does EM Systems Co (EMKAF) operate in?
A

EM Systems Co is in the Healthcare sector and Health Information Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.