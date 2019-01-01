Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Emerald Health
The latest price target for Emerald Health (OTCQB: EMHTF) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EMHTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Emerald Health (OTCQB: EMHTF) was provided by Jefferies, and Emerald Health initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Emerald Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Emerald Health was filed on February 25, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Emerald Health (EMHTF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Emerald Health (EMHTF) is trading at is $0.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
