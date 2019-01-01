ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
European Metals Holdings
(OTCQX:EMHLF)
0.7499
-0.0001[-0.01%]
At close: May 27
1.05
0.3001[40.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.64 - 0.75
52 Week High/Low0.64 - 1.48
Open / Close0.64 / 0.75
Float / Outstanding- / 185.6M
Vol / Avg.73.2K / 29.7K
Mkt Cap139.2M
P/E37.91
50d Avg. Price0.85
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

European Metals Holdings (OTC:EMHLF), Dividends

European Metals Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash European Metals Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

European Metals Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next European Metals Holdings (EMHLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Metals Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own European Metals Holdings (EMHLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Metals Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next European Metals Holdings (EMHLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Metals Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for European Metals Holdings (OTCQX:EMHLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Metals Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.