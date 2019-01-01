East Morgan Holdings Inc is a provider of environmental technologies for the remediation and prevention of heavy metals contamination in soils, sludges, ashes, and flue gases. The company provides long term, cost effective, permanent solutions to mercury contaminated flue gases through the injection of its chemical reagent into existing scrubbers utilized by coal burning energy and manufacturing plants. Tests have shown that Air Emissions Control Technology works as a stand-alone treatment technology or it can be added in a supplementary role to activated carbon to significantly improve its removal efficiency.