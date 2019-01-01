QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
East Morgan Holdings Inc is a provider of environmental technologies for the remediation and prevention of heavy metals contamination in soils, sludges, ashes, and flue gases. The company provides long term, cost effective, permanent solutions to mercury contaminated flue gases through the injection of its chemical reagent into existing scrubbers utilized by coal burning energy and manufacturing plants. Tests have shown that Air Emissions Control Technology works as a stand-alone treatment technology or it can be added in a supplementary role to activated carbon to significantly improve its removal efficiency.

East Morgan Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East Morgan Holdings (EMHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East Morgan Holdings (OTCEM: EMHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are East Morgan Holdings's (EMHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East Morgan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for East Morgan Holdings (EMHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East Morgan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for East Morgan Holdings (EMHI)?

A

The stock price for East Morgan Holdings (OTCEM: EMHI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 18:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does East Morgan Holdings (EMHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East Morgan Holdings.

Q

When is East Morgan Holdings (OTCEM:EMHI) reporting earnings?

A

East Morgan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East Morgan Holdings (EMHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East Morgan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does East Morgan Holdings (EMHI) operate in?

A

East Morgan Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.