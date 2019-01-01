|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of East Morgan Holdings (OTCEM: EMHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for East Morgan Holdings.
There is no analysis for East Morgan Holdings
The stock price for East Morgan Holdings (OTCEM: EMHI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 18:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for East Morgan Holdings.
East Morgan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for East Morgan Holdings.
East Morgan Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.