Fluence Corp Ltd is a water treatment solution provider. It is engaged in offering fast-to-deploy, decentralized, and packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company operates in two reportable segments: Operating units and Products & innovation groups. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Operating units segment. the company's product portfolio includes Aeration equipment, which includes Tornado, Hurricane, Breeze, LumenAER, and AuraAER brands; and others wastewater treatment products.