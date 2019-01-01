QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
5K/35.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
75M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
Shares
624.9M
Outstanding
Fluence Corp Ltd is a water treatment solution provider. It is engaged in offering fast-to-deploy, decentralized, and packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company operates in two reportable segments: Operating units and Products & innovation groups. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Operating units segment. the company's product portfolio includes Aeration equipment, which includes Tornado, Hurricane, Breeze, LumenAER, and AuraAER brands; and others wastewater treatment products.

Fluence Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fluence Corp (EMFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fluence Corp (OTCPK: EMFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fluence Corp's (EMFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fluence Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Fluence Corp (EMFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fluence Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Fluence Corp (EMFGF)?

A

The stock price for Fluence Corp (OTCPK: EMFGF) is $0.12 last updated Today at 2:31:56 PM.

Q

Does Fluence Corp (EMFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fluence Corp.

Q

When is Fluence Corp (OTCPK:EMFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Fluence Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fluence Corp (EMFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fluence Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Fluence Corp (EMFGF) operate in?

A

Fluence Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.