There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Emerald Plantation Holdings Ltd is a Cayman-registered commercial forest plantation operator. The company operates and manages plantations and downstream manufacturing operations across China. It offers products including wood panels, blockboards, plywood cabinetry, and other products which are used for the construction of buildings and infrastructure, furniture and interior decorative fixtures.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emerald Plantation Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerald Plantation Hldg (OTCEM: EMEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerald Plantation Hldg's (EMEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emerald Plantation Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emerald Plantation Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF)?

A

The stock price for Emerald Plantation Hldg (OTCEM: EMEXF) is $0.012 last updated Today at 3:30:58 PM.

Q

Does Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emerald Plantation Hldg.

Q

When is Emerald Plantation Hldg (OTCEM:EMEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Emerald Plantation Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerald Plantation Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerald Plantation Hldg (EMEXF) operate in?

A

Emerald Plantation Hldg is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.