Ember Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. It is a biopharmaceutical company whose primary focus is on utilizing Bone Morphogenetic Protein-7 (BMP-7) and related family of BMPs, mutants, variants, novel formulations, and delivery technologies. It looks to develop regenerative medicines for disease modification of osteoarthritis, reversal of insulin resistance, and the inhibition and reversal of organ fibrosis in diseases such as chronic kidney disease and Alport Syndrome.