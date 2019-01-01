QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Embark Technology Inc is engaged in providing software and associated services that power self-driving trucks. It offers operational savings and collaborates with carriers, truck manufacturers, and tier 1 suppliers. The company's products include Embark Driver, Embark Universal Interface, and Embark Guardian.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Embark Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Embark Technology (EMBKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBKW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Embark Technology's (EMBKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Embark Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Embark Technology (EMBKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Embark Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Embark Technology (EMBKW)?

A

The stock price for Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBKW) is $0.7837 last updated Today at 8:43:41 PM.

Q

Does Embark Technology (EMBKW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Embark Technology.

Q

When is Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBKW) reporting earnings?

A

Embark Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Embark Technology (EMBKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embark Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Embark Technology (EMBKW) operate in?

A

Embark Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.