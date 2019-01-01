Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Embark Technology Questions & Answers
When is Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) reporting earnings?
Embark Technology (EMBK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which missed the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Embark Technology’s (NASDAQ:EMBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
