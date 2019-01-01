ETF MTL SEC(PM BSK)JERSEY by WISDOMTREE METAL SECS LTD. (OTC:EMALF), Dividends

ETF MTL SEC(PM BSK)JERSEY by WISDOMTREE METAL SECS LTD. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ETF MTL SEC(PM BSK)JERSEY by WISDOMTREE METAL SECS LTD. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.