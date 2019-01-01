ñol

Callaway Golf
(NYSE:ELY)
22.09
1.14[5.44%]
At close: May 27
21.70
-0.3900[-1.77%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low21.13 - 22.05
52 Week High/Low17.78 - 37.75
Open / Close21.14 / 21.99
Float / Outstanding138.8M / 184.7M
Vol / Avg.4.2M / 2M
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E439.8
50d Avg. Price22.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.47
Total Float138.8M

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Dividends

Callaway Golf issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Callaway Golf generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

May 27, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Callaway Golf Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Callaway Golf (ELY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callaway Golf. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 17, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Callaway Golf (ELY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callaway Golf (ELY). The last dividend payout was on June 17, 2020 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Callaway Golf (ELY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callaway Golf (ELY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 17, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)?
A

Callaway Golf has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Callaway Golf (ELY) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 17, 2020.

