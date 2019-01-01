Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Callaway Golf
The latest price target for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) was reported by Keybanc on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting ELY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.81% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) was provided by Keybanc, and Callaway Golf maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Callaway Golf, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Callaway Golf was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Callaway Golf (ELY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $30.00. The current price Callaway Golf (ELY) is trading at is $22.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
