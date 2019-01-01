|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evolva Holding (OTCPK: ELVAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Evolva Holding.
There is no analysis for Evolva Holding
The stock price for Evolva Holding (OTCPK: ELVAY) is $1.71 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 19:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Evolva Holding.
Evolva Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Evolva Holding.
Evolva Holding is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.