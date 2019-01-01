QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Evolva Holding SA is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing ingredients and biomanufacturing processes for nutrition, healthcare and wellness products. Geographically, the company operates in Switzerland and United States where Switzerland derives a majority of its revenue.

Evolva Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolva Holding (ELVAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolva Holding (OTCPK: ELVAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolva Holding's (ELVAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolva Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Evolva Holding (ELVAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evolva Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolva Holding (ELVAY)?

A

The stock price for Evolva Holding (OTCPK: ELVAY) is $1.71 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 19:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evolva Holding (ELVAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolva Holding.

Q

When is Evolva Holding (OTCPK:ELVAY) reporting earnings?

A

Evolva Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolva Holding (ELVAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolva Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolva Holding (ELVAY) operate in?

A

Evolva Holding is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.