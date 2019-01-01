ñol

Electrolux
(OTCPK:ELUXY)
30.91
1.066[3.57%]
At close: May 27
29.90
-1.0100[-3.27%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low30.78 - 30.92
52 Week High/Low28.62 - 58.4
Open / Close30.9 / 30.91
Float / Outstanding- / 138.4M
Vol / Avg.21.2K / 52.2K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E10.74
50d Avg. Price31.06
Div / Yield1.95/6.29%
Payout Ratio183.68
EPS6.8
Total Float-

Electrolux (OTC:ELUXY), Dividends

Electrolux issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Electrolux generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 2, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Electrolux Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Electrolux (ELUXY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrolux.

Q
What date did I need to own Electrolux (ELUXY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrolux.

Q
How much per share is the next Electrolux (ELUXY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Electrolux (ELUXY) will be on March 28, 2013 and will be $1.72

Q
What is the dividend yield for Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrolux.

Browse dividends on all stocks.