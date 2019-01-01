ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Elite Pharmaceuticals
(OTCQB:ELTP)
0.0417
0.003[7.61%]
At close: May 27
0.03
-0.0117[-28.06%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.04
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.06
Open / Close0.04 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding810.2M / 1B
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 435.6K
Mkt Cap42.2M
P/E6.51
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ELTP), Key Statistics

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ELTP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
37.8M
Trailing P/E
6.51
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.45
Price / Book (mrq)
1.85
Price / EBITDA
6.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.6
Earnings Yield
15.35%
Price change 1 M
1.19
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.02
Tangible Book value per share
0.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.1M
Total Assets
30.6M
Total Liabilities
10.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.13
Gross Margin
44.77%
Net Margin
25.44%
EBIT Margin
25.86%
EBITDA Margin
29.82%
Operating Margin
20.4%