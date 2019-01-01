QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
Electronic Systems Technology Inc is engaged in the development and manufacturing of digital data (non-voice) radio transceivers for use in industrial wireless networking applications. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories. The company's products provide communication solutions for applications underutilized by conventional, commercial-grade communication systems. It offers product lines in markets for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas domestically as well as internationally.

Electronic Systems Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electronic Systems Tech (ELST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electronic Systems Tech (OTCPK: ELST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electronic Systems Tech's (ELST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electronic Systems Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Electronic Systems Tech (ELST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electronic Systems Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Electronic Systems Tech (ELST)?

A

The stock price for Electronic Systems Tech (OTCPK: ELST) is $0.2671 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electronic Systems Tech (ELST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2011.

Q

When is Electronic Systems Tech (OTCPK:ELST) reporting earnings?

A

Electronic Systems Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electronic Systems Tech (ELST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electronic Systems Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Electronic Systems Tech (ELST) operate in?

A

Electronic Systems Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.