Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/60K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
42.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
133.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Elsight Ltd is a solution provider of hybrid (on-the-move or fixed) video/data capturing, recording, and transmission for various real- tactical security and surveillance purposes/applications for operations of security solutions. Its portfolio consists of a broad variety of products including wearable and portable devices, Vehicle-mounted devices and Fixed wall/fence mounting device. The company's products include Riderm-04 Mobile DVR; MA2016; and AIRBORNE101 - 3G/WI-FI.

Elsight Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elsight (ELSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elsight (OTCPK: ELSLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elsight's (ELSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elsight.

Q

What is the target price for Elsight (ELSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elsight

Q

Current Stock Price for Elsight (ELSLF)?

A

The stock price for Elsight (OTCPK: ELSLF) is $0.32 last updated Mon Dec 14 2020 14:35:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elsight (ELSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elsight.

Q

When is Elsight (OTCPK:ELSLF) reporting earnings?

A

Elsight does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elsight (ELSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elsight.

Q

What sector and industry does Elsight (ELSLF) operate in?

A

Elsight is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.