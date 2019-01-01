Elsight Ltd is a solution provider of hybrid (on-the-move or fixed) video/data capturing, recording, and transmission for various real- tactical security and surveillance purposes/applications for operations of security solutions. Its portfolio consists of a broad variety of products including wearable and portable devices, Vehicle-mounted devices and Fixed wall/fence mounting device. The company's products include Riderm-04 Mobile DVR; MA2016; and AIRBORNE101 - 3G/WI-FI.