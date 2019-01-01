Yinfu Gold (OTC:ELRED), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Yinfu Gold
(OTCQB:ELRED)
$1.00
Last update: 9:30AM

Yinfu Gold (OTC:ELRED)

Yinfu Gold (OTC: ELRED)

Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yinfu Gold Corp is pushing ELRE into new-emerging application industries of Internet Technology, Artificial Intelligence(AI), and the Internet of Things(IoT).


Yinfu Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Yinfu Gold (ELRED) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Yinfu Gold (OTCQB: ELRED) through any online brokerage.



Q
Who are Yinfu Gold's (ELRED) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Yinfu Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Yinfu Gold (ELRED) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Yinfu Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Yinfu Gold (ELRED)?
A

The stock price for Yinfu Gold (OTCQB: ELRED) is $1 last updated August 1, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Yinfu Gold (ELRED) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yinfu Gold.

Q
When is Yinfu Gold (OTCQB:ELRED) reporting earnings?
A

Yinfu Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Yinfu Gold (ELRED) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Yinfu Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Yinfu Gold (ELRED) operate in?
A

Yinfu Gold is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.