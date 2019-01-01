ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Elopak
(OTCPK:ELPKF)
1.7345
00
At close: May 9
3.1297
1.3952[80.44%]
After Hours: 6:23PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.73 - 3.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 269.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 179K
Mkt Cap467M
P/E54.11
50d Avg. Price2.43
Div / Yield0.08/4.37%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float-

Elopak (OTC:ELPKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Elopak reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$243.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Elopak using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Elopak Questions & Answers

Q
When is Elopak (OTCPK:ELPKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Elopak

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elopak (OTCPK:ELPKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Elopak

Q
What were Elopak’s (OTCPK:ELPKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Elopak

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.