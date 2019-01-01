ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Enel Russia
(OTCPK:ELOKY)
0.40
00
At close: Jan 13
0.47
0.0700[17.50%]
After Hours: 4:33PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.4 - 0.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 707.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap283M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.7
Total Float-

Enel Russia (OTC:ELOKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enel Russia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Enel Russia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Enel Russia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Enel Russia (OTCPK:ELOKY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Enel Russia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enel Russia (OTCPK:ELOKY)?
A

There are no earnings for Enel Russia

Q
What were Enel Russia’s (OTCPK:ELOKY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Enel Russia

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.