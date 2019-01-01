QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
283M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.75
EPS
0.59
Shares
707.4M
Outstanding
Enel Russia PJSC is an international energy group engaged in the generation of electricity and heat. It provides electric and thermal power for both industrial enterprises and household consumers via local power distribution networks which are mainly focused on the European part of the Russian Federation and the Ural.

Analyst Ratings

Enel Russia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enel Russia (ELOKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enel Russia (OTCPK: ELOKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enel Russia's (ELOKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enel Russia.

Q

What is the target price for Enel Russia (ELOKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enel Russia

Q

Current Stock Price for Enel Russia (ELOKY)?

A

The stock price for Enel Russia (OTCPK: ELOKY) is $0.4 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 20:36:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enel Russia (ELOKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Russia.

Q

When is Enel Russia (OTCPK:ELOKY) reporting earnings?

A

Enel Russia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enel Russia (ELOKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enel Russia.

Q

What sector and industry does Enel Russia (ELOKY) operate in?

A

Enel Russia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.