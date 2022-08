Elco Ltd is engaged in diverse industries such as construction, infrastructure, consumer electronics, telecommunications, entertainment, and others. The company has three segments namely Electra segment which operates in the field of services for buildings and infrastructures in Israel and abroad. It's Electra Consumer Products segment includes importing, manufacturing, exporting, marketing, sale, and distribution of electrical consumer products and in the provision of services for products. The Real Estate segment operates in the field of the purchase, management, and enhancement of housing complexes for rental in the South Eastern United States.