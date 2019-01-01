QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Elementis PLC manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and coatings. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type: personal care, coatings, talc, chromium, and energy. These segments produce chemical modifiers and additives for their respective products and services, which include anti-perspirants, decorative and industrial coatings, plastics, chrome metal finishing, and oil and gas drilling. The majority of Elementis' revenue comes from North America, and coatings are the company's largest segment.

Elementis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elementis (ELMTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elementis (OTCPK: ELMTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elementis's (ELMTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elementis.

Q

What is the target price for Elementis (ELMTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elementis

Q

Current Stock Price for Elementis (ELMTY)?

A

The stock price for Elementis (OTCPK: ELMTY) is $7.65 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:45:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elementis (ELMTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 24, 2018.

Q

When is Elementis (OTCPK:ELMTY) reporting earnings?

A

Elementis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elementis (ELMTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elementis.

Q

What sector and industry does Elementis (ELMTY) operate in?

A

Elementis is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.