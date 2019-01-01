Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solns
Electric Last Mile Solns Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) was reported by Jefferies on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting ELMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 251.96% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) was provided by Jefferies, and Electric Last Mile Solns downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Electric Last Mile Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Electric Last Mile Solns was filed on February 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $2.50. The current price Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) is trading at is $0.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
