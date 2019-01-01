QQQ
Range
5.48 - 5.48
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
694.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.48
P/E
16.02
EPS
0.07
Shares
126.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
ElringKlinger AG is a supplier of original equipment parts for vehicles and engines. The company produces cylinder heads and specialty gaskets, plastic housing modules, shielding components for engines, transmissions, exhaust systems, exhaust gas purification technology as well as battery and fuel cell components. Erling Klinger also offers its product to customers on the aftermarkets. The largest segment by revenue is the original equipment division, while the majority of sales are generated outside its domestic German market.

ElringKlinger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ElringKlinger (ELLRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ElringKlinger (OTCPK: ELLRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ElringKlinger's (ELLRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ElringKlinger.

Q

What is the target price for ElringKlinger (ELLRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ElringKlinger

Q

Current Stock Price for ElringKlinger (ELLRY)?

A

The stock price for ElringKlinger (OTCPK: ELLRY) is $5.48 last updated Today at 8:16:17 PM.

Q

Does ElringKlinger (ELLRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ElringKlinger.

Q

When is ElringKlinger (OTCPK:ELLRY) reporting earnings?

A

ElringKlinger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ElringKlinger (ELLRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ElringKlinger.

Q

What sector and industry does ElringKlinger (ELLRY) operate in?

A

ElringKlinger is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.