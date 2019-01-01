ñol

Elah Holdings
(OTCPK:ELLH)
70.00
00
At close: May 26
65.85
-4.1500[-5.93%]
After Hours: 8:40AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low68 - 104
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 739.1K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap51.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price72.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.71
Total Float-

Elah Holdings (OTC:ELLH), Key Statistics

Elah Holdings (OTC: ELLH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
38.5M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1847.74
Price / Book (mrq)
3.82
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-4.06%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.34
Tangible Book value per share
18.34
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
344K
Total Assets
13.9M
Total Liabilities
344K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-8683.33%
EBIT Margin
-10283.33%
EBITDA Margin
-10283.33%
Operating Margin
-10283.33%