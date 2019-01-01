ñol

Elah Holdings
(OTCPK:ELLH)
70.00
00
At close: May 26
65.85
-4.1500[-5.93%]
After Hours: 8:40AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low68 - 104
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 739.1K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap51.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price72.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.71
Total Float-

Elah Holdings (OTC:ELLH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Elah Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Elah Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Elah Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Elah Holdings (OTCPK:ELLH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Elah Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elah Holdings (OTCPK:ELLH)?
A

There are no earnings for Elah Holdings

Q
What were Elah Holdings’s (OTCPK:ELLH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Elah Holdings

