Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67 - 104
Mkt Cap
58.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
739.1K
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Elah Holdings Inc is a holding company. The company is seeking opportunities to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial bourses to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows and others.

Elah Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elah Holdings (ELLH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elah Holdings (OTCPK: ELLH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elah Holdings's (ELLH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elah Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Elah Holdings (ELLH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elah Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Elah Holdings (ELLH)?

A

The stock price for Elah Holdings (OTCPK: ELLH) is $79.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elah Holdings (ELLH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elah Holdings.

Q

When is Elah Holdings (OTCPK:ELLH) reporting earnings?

A

Elah Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elah Holdings (ELLH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elah Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Elah Holdings (ELLH) operate in?

A

Elah Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.