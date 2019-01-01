QQQ
Range
0.91 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.98 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
-
EPS
-1
Shares
11M
Outstanding
Elixxer Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in growing and producing medical-grade cannabis. It focuses on making investments in Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Pharma, and Cultivation and Extraction sectors.

Elixxer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elixxer (ELIXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elixxer (OTCPK: ELIXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elixxer's (ELIXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elixxer.

Q

What is the target price for Elixxer (ELIXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elixxer

Q

Current Stock Price for Elixxer (ELIXD)?

A

The stock price for Elixxer (OTCPK: ELIXD) is $0.9145 last updated Today at 7:55:50 PM.

Q

Does Elixxer (ELIXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elixxer.

Q

When is Elixxer (OTCPK:ELIXD) reporting earnings?

A

Elixxer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elixxer (ELIXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elixxer.

Q

What sector and industry does Elixxer (ELIXD) operate in?

A

Elixxer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.