There is no Press for this Ticker
Elia Group is a utility company that owns and develops electric grids in Central Europe. Elia maintains and operates high-voltage equipment and infrastructure projects, such as power lines, cables, and transformers. The company primarily generates revenue by serving as the electricity transmission system operator in both Germany and Belgium where it provides electric grid usage. Elia's Belgian and German operations are responsible for nearly all of its revenue. These countries also house most of the company's infrastructure investments. In its capacity as an electricity transmitter, Elia System facilitates long-term, day-ahead, and intraday energy markets. The company has made efforts to expand into other European markets, as well.

Elia Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elia Gr (ELIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elia Gr (OTCGM: ELIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elia Gr's (ELIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elia Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Elia Gr (ELIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elia Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Elia Gr (ELIAF)?

A

The stock price for Elia Gr (OTCGM: ELIAF) is $108.85 last updated Fri May 07 2021 13:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elia Gr (ELIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elia Gr.

Q

When is Elia Gr (OTCGM:ELIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Elia Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elia Gr (ELIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elia Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Elia Gr (ELIAF) operate in?

A

Elia Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.