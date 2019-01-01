Elia Group is a utility company that owns and develops electric grids in Central Europe. Elia maintains and operates high-voltage equipment and infrastructure projects, such as power lines, cables, and transformers. The company primarily generates revenue by serving as the electricity transmission system operator in both Germany and Belgium where it provides electric grid usage. Elia's Belgian and German operations are responsible for nearly all of its revenue. These countries also house most of the company's infrastructure investments. In its capacity as an electricity transmitter, Elia System facilitates long-term, day-ahead, and intraday energy markets. The company has made efforts to expand into other European markets, as well.