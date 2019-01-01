ñol

ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc.
(OTCEM:ELGT)
~0
00
At close: Mar 30

ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. (OTC:ELGT), Dividends

ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. (ELGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc..

Q
What date did I need to own ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. (ELGT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc..

Q
How much per share is the next ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. (ELGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc..

Q
What is the dividend yield for ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. (OTCEM:ELGT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELECTRIC & GAS TECH INC by Electric & Gas Technology, Inc..

