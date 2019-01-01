ExeLED Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of import and sale of interior lighting solutions to the architecture and interior design markets in North America. It is focused on acquiring and growing light emitting diode (LED) lighting companies for the architecture and interior design markets for both commercial and residential applications. Its lighting products include both conventional fixtures and solid-state technology that integrates with digital controls and day-lighting. The company's products comprise of LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures and wall sconces.