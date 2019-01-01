QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ExeLED Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of import and sale of interior lighting solutions to the architecture and interior design markets in North America. It is focused on acquiring and growing light emitting diode (LED) lighting companies for the architecture and interior design markets for both commercial and residential applications. Its lighting products include both conventional fixtures and solid-state technology that integrates with digital controls and day-lighting. The company's products comprise of LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures and wall sconces.

ExeLED Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ExeLED Holdings (ELED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ExeLED Holdings (OTC: ELED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ExeLED Holdings's (ELED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ExeLED Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ExeLED Holdings (ELED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ExeLED Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ExeLED Holdings (ELED)?

A

The stock price for ExeLED Holdings (OTC: ELED) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jun 24 2021 18:14:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ExeLED Holdings (ELED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ExeLED Holdings.

Q

When is ExeLED Holdings (OTC:ELED) reporting earnings?

A

ExeLED Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ExeLED Holdings (ELED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ExeLED Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ExeLED Holdings (ELED) operate in?

A

ExeLED Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.