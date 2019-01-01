Eastern Light Capital (OTC:ELCI), Dividends

Eastern Light Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Light Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Light Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 17, 2005.
