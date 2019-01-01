ñol

Eastern Light Capital (OTC:ELCI), Dividends

Eastern Light Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Light Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 10, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Eastern Light Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Light Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 17, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eastern Light Capital (OTCEM:ELCI)?
A

